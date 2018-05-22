Local photographer gets letter from President Trump

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- As a little boy, Eddie Hough was always interested in photography and video. So with several cameras and lenses in hand, some dating back to the 1960s, the self-taught photographer traveled across Randolph County.

Most of his pictures are black and whites of trees covered with a white fluffy blanket of snow. There are color prints of old farm houses nestled against a fall carpet of gold, red and yellow. And by looking at his picture of Spot the cat, you can tell Hough enjoys what he does.

"There's something about it when you see your print pop up in the tray," Hough said.

He doesn't use digital photography. Eddie relies on film. What he captured on film nearly 20 years ago was incredible.

"Well, I just wanted to see it in the snow," Hough said. "I've never seen it in the snow and I don't think you can duplicate that scene now."​

Back when it was easier for Hough to get around, he took a picture of the Pisgah Covered Bridge covered in snow. The color print won awards locally. Now that Eddie Hough is wheelchair bound, he decided to send a copy of the Pisgah Covered Bridge photo to the president of the United States.

"I don't know what they are going to do with the picture," Hough said. "But I wanted to show the president what handicapped people can do when given the chance."​

A few weeks later, Eddie Hough found a surprise in his mailbox.

"I was really excited," Hough said. "I didn't think I would hear from him. It made me feel good. I've been recognized by the president of the United States."

Hough proudly displays the note signed by President Donald Trump. He hopes the letter motivates others and proves that handicapped people can do anything. That's why Eddie Hough is planning his next trip. He wants to take a picture of North Carolina's other covered bridge. The Bunker Hill Covered Bridge crosses Lyle's Creek in Catawba County.