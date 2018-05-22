× Greensboro road reopens after vehicle crashes into building

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The southbound lanes of South Eugene Street between West Washington and McGee streets reopened Tuesday morning after a vehicle crashed into a building, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

The driver of the vehicle had some kind of medical incident and hit a parked car and then the building.

The driver was taken to the hospital. Someone in the parked car also was taken to the hospital.

The building was not occupied.

The incident happened at about 9:10 a.m.

Car has hit a building on S. Eugene st between McGee and Washington In @greensborocity. @GSO_Police working scene. Avoid area. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/TgupIyFMXt — JJ murphy (@JJMurphyWGHP) May 22, 2018