Greensboro man pleads guilty in fatal shooting of convenience store customer

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man pleaded guilty last week to the fatal shooting of a man inside a gas station in 2016, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

Delrico Smith, 25, of 1710 Broad Ave., who faced a first-degree murder charge, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Cedric Antonio Willoughby, according to Howard Neumann, the chief assistant district attorney of Guilford County.

Smith also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Superior Court Judge Ed Wilson sentenced Smith to a minimum of 16 years and 5 months in prison.

