Davie County man, daughter attacked by coyote; 2nd coyote attack in 3 months

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. -- Davie County is dealing with its second coyote attack in the last three months.

This time the victims are a father and his 7-year-old daughter.

Fidel Castro said he heard a child screaming and rushed out behind his house to find a coyote latched onto his daughter’s leg.

Cindy Castro was in the yard swinging when the animal appeared from the back woods.

While trying to defend his daughter, Fidel was also attacked by the coyote.

Robert DeWitt, with Davie County Animal Control, says they are getting more calls of coyote sightings as the animals start to adapt to urban environments.

“It’s very unusual. That’s why we are almost certain the animal is rabid,” DeWitt said.

Both victims are currently undergoing post-rabies exposure vaccinations.