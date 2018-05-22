× Crews respond to Yadkin River after reports of women going over dam; women OK

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Emergency crews came to the Yadkin River in western Forsyth County Tuesday evening after reports of two women in trouble.

It was reported to authorities around 6:45 p.m. that two women were in a raft when they went over a dam.

Crews came to the Old US 421 Park to stage a rescue operation.

Both women got out of the water safely. It is unclear if first responders rescued them or if they got out on their own.

36.131917 -80.443437