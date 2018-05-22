× Coast Guard searching for Greensboro man who fell off cruise ship off Florida coast

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Rescue crews are searching for a Greensboro man who fell off a cruise ship Tuesday, according to a news release from the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard said 50-year-old Brian Lamonds was reported missing from the Carnival Paradise approximately 85 miles off the coast of Fort Myers.

Lamonds was reported missing at around 10 a.m. Tuesday. He reportedly went overboard.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew, an Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft crew and the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayo are helping with the search.

The Carnival Paradise departed from Tampa, Florida, on Monday for a six-day cruise.