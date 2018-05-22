Blake Shelton announces free pop-up concert in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Country singer and TV star Blake Shelton has announced that he is doing a free concert in Charlotte on Wednesday.
Shelton tweeted Monday afternoon that he will be performing a pop-up show at Coyote Joe’s.
All who are interested can lineup around 10 a.m. Wednesday at the club to grab a wristband. One wristband will be issued per person and attendees need to bring a valid ID to get their band.
No VIP seating will be available.
Fans must be 18 to attend and doors will open for the concert at 6:30 p.m.
35.227087 -80.843127