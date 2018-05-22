× Blake Shelton announces free pop-up concert in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Country singer and TV star Blake Shelton has announced that he is doing a free concert in Charlotte on Wednesday.

Shelton tweeted Monday afternoon that he will be performing a pop-up show at Coyote Joe’s.

Hey @coyotejoes in Charlotte! We will see you THIS WEDNESDAY for a FREE pop up show! Get ready y'all! Lineup at Coyote Joe’s for wristbands starts at 10AM ET on Wednesday, 5/23/18. First come, first serve. 18+ to attend, 21+ to drink. – Team BS — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) May 21, 2018

All who are interested can lineup around 10 a.m. Wednesday at the club to grab a wristband. One wristband will be issued per person and attendees need to bring a valid ID to get their band.

No VIP seating will be available.

Fans must be 18 to attend and doors will open for the concert at 6:30 p.m.