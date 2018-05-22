Army veteran drowns after saving soon-to-be stepdaughter in lake

DENTON, Texas — An Army veteran drowned Saturday afternoon while saving his soon-to-be stepdaughter from drowning in a Texas lake, according to the Star-Telegram.

Brandyn Mitchell was helping his fiancee’s 6-year-old daughter get back on a flotation device at Isle du Bois when he slipped, went underwater and never resurfaced.

Mitchell’s family called for help and a dive rescue team found the 25-year-old’s body around 4:30 p.m.

“He wanted to be a hero, not just once but every chance he could,” said fiancee Angelia Herrera. “Shortly put, he was an amazing man and I am lucky to have known him.”

Mitchell, who was enrolling in college to become a firefighter, served in the Tennessee Army National Guard for six years after high school.

Stacey Thompson said her son “could swim like a fish” and “can’t understand” how he drowned.

