Young girl injured in Winston-Salem shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating after a young girl was shot in Winston-Salem Monday morning, according to Winston-Salem police.

The shooting happened on Bon Air Avenue near Indiana Avenue.

Police believe the shooter, only identified as a male, was known to the victim. She is expected to be OK.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.