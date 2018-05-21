Woman who bragged on police Facebook page about ‘getting away’ arrested

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A Washington woman who bragged on a local police department’s Facebook page about “getting away” after a traffic stop is now behind bars, according to KCPQ.

Kayla Irizzary, 19, was arrested around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, just days after she was the passenger in a car during a traffic stop.

The driver, Giovanni Powell, 27, was arrested for driving while suspended but police had no legal reason to detain Irizzary, so she was released.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found the 19-year-old’s ID along with a pistol, heroin and her paperwork from the last time she was released from jail. Irizzary is a convicted felon, making it illegal for her to have a gun.

But before knowing what police found, Irizzary took to the Moses Lake Police Department’s Facebook page to brag about “getting away.”

“Irizzary got on MLPD’s Facebook page and was bragging about getting away, which we believe is the number one killer of criminal karma that there is,” the post said.

Officers then set up a meeting with Irizzary using social media and arrested her after a brief foot chase.

Irizzary was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of heroin stemming from the original incident.