× Winston-Salem woman dies from injuries after 2-vehicle crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman has died from her injuries after a crash in Winston-Salem earlier this month, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

On May 9 at 10:20 a.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at Silas Creek Parkway and Yorkshire Road.

Police said a 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan driven by 69-year-old Evelyn Farmer Craven, of Winston-Salem, crashed head-on into a 2013 Nissan Murano that was stopped in a turn lane on Silas Creek Parkway waiting to turn onto Yorkshire Road.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital.

On Friday, Craven died from her injuries.

The crash is still being investigated. This is the sixth traffic fatality in Winston-Salem in 2018 compared to 10 at this time last year.

36.104614 -80.308115