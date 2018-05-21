Winston-Salem State students show off moves at graduation, video goes viral

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two Winston-Salem State University students showed off some moves during graduation on Friday.

The two students are senior Red Sea of Sound drum majors Brandon Burgess and Trequan Holman.

In the video posted to Twitter by the WSSU Office of Alumni Engagement, Burgess goes first, followed by Holman.

The video has been retweeted 1,100 times and viewed more than 129,000 times.

This comes after controversy at the University of Florida earlier this month.

As students were called up to receive their diplomas, some decided to perform a quick celebratory dance. But a faculty member didn’t find the performances to his liking, and forcibly rushed the graduates off the stage.

Several people took to social media to post videos of the incidents, saying the man’s actions were unfair and unnecessary.

UF tweeted later: “The University is proud of the achievements of every single one of our graduates and regrets that any celebration of the day may have been diminished by those monitoring a graduation ceremony.”

CNN contributed to this report.