Surveillance images released in armed robbery of Burlington Food Lion

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are searching for suspects after a robbery at a grocery store earlier this month.

Two suspects came into the Food Lion at 2660 Ramada Road around 11 p.m. on May 12.

One of the suspects was armed with a handgun and the two suspects stole money before running out of the business, police said.

On Monday night, Burlington police released surveillance images of the suspects.

Anyone with information on the identities of the suspects is asked to call Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.