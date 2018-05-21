× Meghan Markle, Prince Harry donate royal wedding flowers to hospice patients

LONDON — A hospice in London received a wonderful surprise when they were given the flowers used for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding on Saturday.

St. Joseph’s Hospice announced on Sunday that they received the beautiful gift. The Facebook post included a photo of a patient with a bouquet in her hands.

“Today we got a very special delivery. Beautiful bouquets made from the #royalwedding flowers which we gave to our patients,” St. Joseph’s Hospice said. “A big thank you to Harry and Meghan and florist Philippa Craddock. Our hospice smells and looks gorgeous. Such a lovely gesture.”

According to a press release, Markle also sent the bouquet she carried to Westminster Abbey “to rest on the Grave of the Unknown Warrior.”

The Warrior’s Grave is a “tribute both to the fallen of the First World War and to all those who have died since in international military conflict.”

The Duchess of Sussex has sent the bouquet she carried during yesterday's #RoyalWedding to Westminster Abbey to rest on the Grave of the Unknown Warrior. More: https://t.co/pdFnYO1S49 @KensingtonRoyal @RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/TnrCEl4M4u — Westminster Abbey (@wabbey) May 20, 2018