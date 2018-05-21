‘Is this real life?’: Man calls police to report he’s being followed by a pig

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — A man police believed was “obviously drunk” called to report he was walking home and being followed by a pig Saturday morning.

North Ridgeville police said on Facebook, “Night shift responded to the obviously drunk guy walking home from the bar at 5:26 in the morning. He was at least drunk enough to call the police on himself while hallucinating.”

The man told police he called them because he didn’t know what else to do about the pursuing pig.

When officers arrived, they found a “very sober” man walking home from the Amtrak train station in nearby Elyria — not from a bar — and he was, in fact, being followed by a pig.

An officer managed to get the pig in a patrol car. It was taken to the police station and “secured in our pig pens…..er, dog kennels. Whatever,” North Ridgeville police said.

Police later updated the post saying the pig had been returned to its owner.

You can read the hilarious full account from North Ridgeville police in the Facebook post below: