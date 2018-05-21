Hundreds give George H.W. Bush a hero’s welcome to summer home in Maine

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine — Hundreds gathered to give former President George H.W. Bush a hero’s welcome in his return to his summer home in Kennebunkport after the passing of his wife, Barbara Bush.

The 41st President waving to well wishers in Dock Square on arrival in Kennebunkport, ME today. (Photo Credit: Evan Sisley, Office of George H. W. Bush) pic.twitter.com/5EMJiuQn5Y — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) May 20, 2018

The 41st president’s motorcade passed through town around 4:45 p.m. Sunday as Bush waved to about 300 well-wishers, the Portland Press Herald reports.

Bush, 93, served as president from 1989 to 1993.

Former first lady Barbara Bush passed away on April 17 at the age of 92.

Bush’s spokesman Jim McGrath told the Press Herald Bush has spent every summer in Maine except for 1944.

“The bonds run deep. He couldn’t be happier to be here. Maine is good for his soul,” McGrath said.