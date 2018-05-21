× Hospital lab error causes 5-year-old boy to test positive for cocaine, lands mother in police custody

DETROIT — A lab error at a Michigan hospital caused a 5-year-old boy to test positive for cocaine and landed his mother in police custody last week, the Detroit News reports.

The boy was taken to the Detroit Medical Center Children’s Hospital by his mom on Tuesday because he was “acting erratically.”

When the hospital gave the boy a drug test, the results came back positive for cocaine. Detroit Medical Center officials said the outcome of the test was the result of an error.

After the positive results, the hospital called police and social services, which is protocol. The boy’s mother was briefly placed in police custody before the error was discovered.

The hospital apologized to the family after learning of the mistake.

The boy was discharged from the hospital Wednesday in stable condition.