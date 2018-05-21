Guilford County teacher encourages other teachers to use ‘power of partnership’ to help schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Like most elementary schools, Sumner Elementary in Greensboro teaches the basics like writing, reading, and math. But Sumner also highlights character development.

Recently, a group of fifth-graders got a firsthand lesson on what the school calls "the power of partnership." David McMurtrie is a Greensboro businessman that also gives a lot of his time and resources to Guilford County Schools.

"It's a great way to give back a little bit to the community," McMurtrie said. "The teachers work hard and they have to use their money anytime they want something special for their kids." ​

Through the nonprofit website DonorsChoose.org, McMurtrie and others fulfilled the wish list of fifth-grade teacher Tiffany Wynn.

"Like several other teachers, it's very good to take a holistic approach to education," Wynn said. "There are several different factors that affect how well a student does in school and this is our way of making sure that we are helping them take care of those different factors." ​

Over $5,000 worth of household goods were collected. The donation will insure Wynn's students will continue to succeed. ​

"One thing I have realized over time and through experience is that we cannot live in this world by ourselves," Wynn said. "It takes a village to raise a child."​

Wynn is encouraging other teachers at Sumner Elementary to use social media so the community can continue to partner with the school.