Guilford County teacher encourages other teachers to use ‘power of partnership’ to help schools

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Like most elementary schools, Sumner Elementary in Greensboro teaches the basics like writing, reading, and math. But Sumner also highlights character development.
Recently, a group of fifth-graders got a firsthand lesson on what the school calls "the power of partnership." David McMurtrie is a Greensboro businessman that also gives a lot of his time and resources to Guilford County Schools.
"It's a great way to give back a little bit to the community," McMurtrie said. "The teachers work hard and they have to use their money anytime they want something special for their kids."
Through the nonprofit website DonorsChoose.org, McMurtrie and others fulfilled the wish list of fifth-grade teacher Tiffany Wynn.
"Like several other teachers, it's very good to take a holistic approach to education," Wynn said. "There are several different factors that affect how well a student does in school and this is our way of making sure that we are helping them take care of those different factors."
Over $5,000 worth of household goods were collected. The donation will insure Wynn's students will continue to succeed.
"One thing I have realized over time and through experience is that we cannot live in this world by ourselves," Wynn said. "It takes a village to raise a child."
Wynn is encouraging other teachers at Sumner Elementary to use social media so the community can continue to partner with the school.