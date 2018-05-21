× Former postal carrier pleads guilty to not delivering the mail in Davie County

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — A former postal carrier has pleaded guilty to federal charges involving nondelivery of mail to Davie County residents, federal court documents obtained by the Winston-Salem Journal show.

Nicole Marie Wallace, who worked as a rural mail carrier in Advance, pleaded guilty to unlawfully secreting, detaining and delaying the delivery of mail entrusted to her to be delivered, a federal court document said.

Wallace faces a up to five years in prison and fine of up to $250,000, a document says. Wallace is scheduled to sentenced on June 21.

The U.S. Postal Service received information that a large amount of mail was seen at a home, which was rented by Wallace on Buck Seafood Road in Mocksville, another documents says. Wallace admitted to federal investigators that she took undelivered home about 10 times.

