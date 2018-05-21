‘Did you say Mama?’ 5-year-old girl with nonverbal autism surprises parents after saying her first word

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATHENS, Ala. -- A child's first word is always a major milestone, but for families with nonverbal children, it's one that can seem out of reach.

Taylor Blankenship is 5 years old and has nonverbal autism.

"So many people take for granted that their kids talk to them, or they talk them to death," Taylor's mom, Briana Blankenship, told WHNT. "They're tired of hearing 'Mama' 30 times a day. They don't realize that there are parents like us that literally dream that their kids are going to do that. That they're going to wake up and their kid is going to be asking them like for juice, or anything."

Taylor's brain processes information differently than most. She has been in speech therapy since she was 3. Much to Briana's surprise, Taylor said he first word last month. Taylor said 'Mama' while they were waiting in a drive-thru.

"I heard her say it, and I whipped around, and I'm just like, 'Did you just say Mama?' And she said it again. And I was like, 'Oh my God!'"

Briana posted a video of Taylor saying her first word on her Facebook. It has since gone viral.

Briana says she hopes the video inspires other families with nonverbal children. The next word on the list for Taylor to learn is "Dada."