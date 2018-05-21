× Click here to read Rev. Billy Graham’s will

MONTREAT, N.C. — Rev. Billy Graham’s will has been released and it’s as moving as you would expect.

The 16-page document serves as a final chance to preach as the reverend urges others to read the Bible daily.

“I urge all who shall read this document to read and study the Scriptures daily and to trust only in the Lord Jesus Christ for salvation,” Graham wrote.

Click here to read Billy Graham’s entire will

“I read it, and then I read it again and I thought to myself ‘This is Billy’s last sermon,” author Ken Garfield, who has written several books about Graham, told WSOC. “You could take these first six or seven paragraphs of (the) will, and it’s kind of the story of his life.”

The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, now led by Franklin Graham, is listed as a beneficiary in the will. So are Graham’s five children and his literary trust, which holds the copyrights to his works.

“When you read this I will be safely with Jesus in Paradise,” he wrote.

Graham, known to many as America’s pastor, passed away just before 8 a.m. on Feb. 21 from natural causes at his family home in Montreat just outside of Asheville.