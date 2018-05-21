× Clemmons man accused of assaulting girlfriend, using ax to break her car’s windows

CLEMMONS, N.C. — A Clemmons man is accused of assaulting his girlfriend and using an ax to bust out her car’s windows, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Deputies went to a home in the 200 block of Central Oaks Road in Clemmons in reference to a domestic incident. Upon arrival, they found that Jonathan David Johnson and his girlfriend got into an argument.

During the fight, he allegedly held the woman down and didn’t allow her to call 911. He then went outside, took an ax and busted out all of the windows in the victim’s vehicle.

Johnson was arrested and charged with assault on a female, injury to personal property and interfere with 911 communications.

He was taken to the Davidson County Jail on domestic hold. Johnson has a June 14 court date.