2 dead after deer causes church van crash in North Carolina

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — Two people are dead after a church van crash involving a deer in North Carolina.

The wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday in Wake County.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol told WTVD that 62-year-old Edward Barfield was driving a Dodge van belonging to First Missionary Baptist Church on NC 96 when he hit a deer, lost control, hit a Toyota van, and then struck an SUV head-on.

The SUV then became submerged in water off of the roadway. The driver, 62-year-old Deborah Powell, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the church van, 84-year-old William Clayton, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Five of the church van’s passengers were taken to WakeMed in serious condition, and six were taken to Duke University Hospital in serious condition.

Charges are possible and will be discussed with the Wake County District Attorney’s Office.

A witness said the scene was horrific.

“They kept saying someone is trapped up under the water,” the woman said. “As I went to the other side of the van there were people laying on the ground, screaming and hollering. Just blood everywhere.”