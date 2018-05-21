× 15-year-old charged with murder in High Point homicide

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A 15-year-old has been charged in connection with the death of Gene Aikens, according to a news release from High Point police.

The 15-year-old was detained in the 1500 block of Overbrook Court, the same place where 21-year-old Zachary C. Aikens was involved in an officer-involved shooting.

Zachary Aikens was shot by police Wednesday after allegedly shooting at officers from a roof. He is in the hospital and will be charged with first-degree murder in the death of his father Gene Aikens, as well as four counts of attempted murder on a law enforcement officer, when he is released.

Officers went to a home on Dorothy Street Wednesday and found Gene Aikens, 50, dead. They later tracked Zachary Aikens to the Overbrook Court address where the officer-involved shooting happened.

The 15-year-old is charged with first-degree murder and is being held in the Guilford County Juvenile Detention Center.