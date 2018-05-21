15-year-old boy beaten to death over alleged stolen video game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A Wisconsin family is heartbroken after they say a 15-year-old boy was beaten to death over an alleged stolen video game.

According to WISN, Dennis King was the subject of a "critical missing" investigation for nearly 10 hours on Saturday before police canceled the alert. His body was found near West Keefe Avenue in Milwaukee, close to where he was reportedly last seen.

King's mother, Dombanee Lincoln, has since identified her son's body.

"He was a smart kid," Lincoln said. "He was kind-hearted. He liked to do art. ... I just can't believe this happened to my baby. He didn't deserve this."

Family members say several people have been arrested in King's death.