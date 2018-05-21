1 month after fatal crash, dad takes late son’s girlfriend to senior prom

MERCERSBURG, Pa. — Kaylee Suders didn’t want to go prom after her boyfriend Carter Brown was killed in a crash. But that all changed when Carter’s dad asked her to go to the prom.

“My son was a sweet, caring kid, and Kaylee is very sweet too, and she is a part of our family,” Carter’s dad Robert Brown told the Centre Daily Times. “When the passing topic of prom came up, I kept thinking my son would want her to go. That prompted me to get the ball rolling.”

Carter Brown, 19, was on his way home to Mercersburg from Indiana University of Pennsylvania to surprise Suders on April 15 when he killed in a crash.

About a week after the crash is when Robert Brown got the ball rolling on taking Suders to the prom. He got permission from the school and asked her to go with him.

“I was kind of surprised before he asked me, and it was really, really heartwarming,” Suders told the Centre Daily Times. “I didn’t have to think about it. I definitely said ‘yes.’ It was so great of him to ask me.”

The two attended the prom on Saturday. Before prom, they had dinner at the T.G.I. Fridays where Suders and Carter Brown had their first date.

Robert Brown, who has lost two sons, said he did all this because he wants what is best for his kids and said Suders is like a daughter to him.

“Life will have all kinds of curve balls that you can’t control. You have to have strength and courage to move forward,” he said.