× Ric Flair, wrestling legend from North Carolina, cancels upcoming appearances due to sudden illness

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wrestling legend Ric Flair cancelled three upcoming appearances over the weekend due to a sudden illness.

The 69-year-old Charlotte native, whose real name is Richard Morgan Fliehr, announced on Friday that he would be unable to attend appearances in New York City, Dallas and Arkansas.

Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that Flair, known as “The Nature Boy,” is “fighting a bad flu.”

The two-time inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame also dealt with serious health issues last year. He and was taken to the hospital after stomach pain in August.

“Thank You To All My Fans For Your Continued Support And I Will Be Stylin’ And Profilin’ Again In No Time,” Flair posted to social media on Friday.