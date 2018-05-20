× High school teacher accused of having sex with student

RENO, Nev. – A high school teacher in Nevada is accused of having sex with a student.

KRNV reported that Maren Nicole Oates, 33, is on administrative leave from the Academy of Arts, Careers and Technology in Reno.

The suspect was arrested Thursday and was jailed under a $20,000 bond on a charge of engaging in sex with a student.

“The safety and security of our students and staff is our number-one priority. The District cannot discuss personnel issues,” the Washoe County School District said in a statement, in part.

Specific details about the allegations against the suspect and the age of the victim have not been released.