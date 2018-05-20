× Doctor accused of administering chemotherapy to patients who didn’t need it and making millions off his scheme

EDINBURG, Texas — A doctor in Texas is accused of administering chemotherapy and other toxic medications to patients who did not need it.

Fox News reported that Dr. Jorge Zamora-Quezada, 61, has been charged in a $240 million health care fraud and international money laundering scheme.

The doctor has also been accused of falsely diagnosing patients with degenerative diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis.

Zamora-Quezada orchestrated the fraud scheme to fund his lavish lifestyle, which included a million-dollar private jet, according to authorities.

“When I went to go see him, he diagnosed me with rheumatoid arthritis and then he gave me some heavy chemo-level drugs that almost killed me,” said 32-year-old Raymond Orta, who was among the victims that the doctor allegedly misdiagnosed.

The doctor has court planned for later this month. Potential victims are asked to contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation.