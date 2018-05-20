× Deputies looking for murder suspects who escaped from jail in South Carolina

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. – Authorities in South Carolina are looking for two murder suspects who escaped from jail.

Tyshon Demontrea Johnson, 27, and Curtis Ray Green, 20, escaped from the Orangeburg County Detention Center on Saturday night, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

A third suspect, Christopher Boltin, also escaped, but has since been captured. Deputies said they escaped after overpowering a correctional officer.

Johnson and Green were being held on charges of murder in two separate incidents. They are considered dangerous, the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

Johnson was one of three people charged in a fatal shooting last year during an armed robbery, according to the Times and Democrat.

Green was charged with murder in connection to a man who was shot and killed in 2015.

Anyone who knows where the suspects may be can call the sheriff’s office at (803) 534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers can remain anonymous.