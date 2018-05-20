× 2 dead after car rams into North Carolina restaurant

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. – Two people have died and several others were injured after a man crashed a car into a North Carolina restaurant.

WSOC reported that Roger Self was arrested after police said he crashed his car into the Surf & Turf Lodge in Bessemer City at about 12 p.m. Sunday.

Officers identified one of the victims as Self’s daughter, Katelyn Self, who worked with the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office.

Other family members were also injured, according to police.

Police and fire crews remained on the scene into the afternoon.

News organizations in the Charlotte area are working on gathering more details.