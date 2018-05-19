× North Carolina man accused of faking cancer to scam thousands of dollars from more than 2 dozen victims

MACON COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina man is accused of faking cancer to scam thousands of dollars from more than two dozen people.

WLOS reported that Gabriel Bruce Bolick, 35, faces several charges of obtaining property under false pretense.

Arrest warrants show Bolick went to homes this year, leading people to believe he needed money for cancer surgery, when no surgery was ever requested or known about.

Bolick pocketed nearly $4,000 from 14 known victims, according to Macon County Sheriff Robert Holland.

“He needs to be held accountable, and I hope that he does the right thing by manning up and taking responsibility for his actions and pays these individuals back,” Holland said.

Bolick is in custody on $20,000 bond and is scheduled for court June 7.