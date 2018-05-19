Miss Babe Ruth, the bat dog for the Greensboro Grasshoppers, has died at the age of 12

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Miss Babe Ruth, who served as the bat dog for the Greensboro Grasshoppers for nearly 10 seasons, has died at the age of 12.

The beloved Labrador retriever died Friday night after battling cancer for four months.

Babe served as a bat and ball girl for 649 consecutive games from August 2, 2006 to her final game on August 31, 2015, the organization said in a press release.

“This is a heart-breaking loss for our organization, our fans, and the Greensboro community,” said Grasshoppers President and General Manager Donald Moore. “Babe has been a fan-favorite for well over a decade at First National Bank Field. We are deeply saddened by her death.”

The Grasshoppers continue their 2018 season at home Saturday night against the Lakewood BlueClaws.