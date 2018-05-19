× Man injured in shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police are investigating after a man was shot and injured Friday night in Winston-Salem, according to Winston-Salem police.

Police said a 25-year-old man was walking on Nissen Avenue between East Sprague and Waughtown streets when two vehicles pulled up.

Police said the suspects got out of the vehicles, a Honda and a Jeep, and started shooting at the victim, who sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was dropped off a Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center shortly before 10 p.m.

Police are still looking for the suspects. Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 727-2800.