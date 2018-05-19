King Elementary School will be on a 2-hour delay Monday after several inches of rain flooded the building on Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KING, N.C. – King Elementary School will be on a 2-hour delay on Monday after several inches of rain flooded the building on Friday.

Administrators, teachers and community members worked for hours on Friday to push out gallons of water from inside the school.

Classrooms, hallways, the cafeteria and the gym were hit by about five inches of water.

“It was just more than the storm drains and gutters can handle," said Dr. Brad Rice, superintendent of Stokes County Schools.

Throughout the afternoon and into the evening, community members helped clean the damage with shop vacuums, squeegees and sandbags.

The building didn’t sustain any major damage and work will continue through the weekend.