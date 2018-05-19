× J.J. Watt offers to pay for the funerals of all 10 Santa Fe High School shooting victims

SANTA FE, Texas – J.J. Watt has offered to pay for the funerals of all 10 victims in the deadly school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas.

KRIV reported that Santa Fe High School administrators have already been notified of the offer from the Houston Texans defensive end.

The NFL football player posted to Twitter on Friday about the shooting, calling it “Absolutely horrific.”

Ten people were killed and 10 others were injured in the shooting Friday morning at the southeastern Texas high school.

So far, two victims have been publicly identified: Cynthia Tisdale, a substitute teacher at Santa Fe High School, and Sabika Sheikh, an exchange student.

Authorities have said two people have been detained in the shooting. The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office identified the shooter as 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who is in jail on capital murder charges.

The alleged shooter used a shotgun and a revolver that were legally owned by his father, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Two school resource officers were on the campus and confronted the shooter “early on in the process.”

Watt also helped raise more than $18 million by starting an online fundraiser for the Hurricane Harvey victims last year.