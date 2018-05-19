× Interstate 85 Northbound at Holden Road in Greensboro is down to one lane after a crash involving serious injuries

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Interstate 85 Northbound at Holden Road in Greensboro is down to one lane after a crash involving serious injuries, according to Greensboro city officials.

The remaining lanes are closed near exit 34 to South Holden Road and are not expected to reopen until about 3 p.m.

A white passenger vehicle was upside down with the front end facing southbound.

No details have been released about the crash. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.