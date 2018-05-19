× Greensboro firefighters among team headed to Hawaii to help with emergency response to erupting volcano

RALEIGH, N.C. – Firefighters in Greensboro are part of a team from North Carolina headed to Hawaii to help the state’s emergency response to the erupting volcano.

Ten emergency managers and fire service officials from North Carolina departed Saturday to help with the erupting Kilauea volcano.

The North Carolina team will work from an emergency operations center in Hilo, on the big island of Hawaii, supporting the Hawaii County Civil Defense agency.

The team has one state emergency manager and nine county and local emergency managers and fire officials, according to a North Carolina Department of Public Safety press release.

Team members come from emergency management agencies in Bladen, Gates, Lee, McDowell, Moore, and Onslow counties; fire departments in Cary, Charlotte and Greensboro and from North Carolina Emergency Management.

The team arrived Saturday morning and will be there for two weeks.

The Kilauea volcano erupted ust before dawn on Thursday. About 2,000 people have been evacuated from the area and lava has destroyed dozens of homes.