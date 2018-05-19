× Former North Carolina teacher faces 16 felony charges involving former student

MONROE, N.C. — A former Union County middle school teacher was arrested late Friday for having indecent liberties with a student, according to WSOC.

Daniel Wade Stanford, 35, who resigned from his teacher position at Parkwood Middle School earlier in the week, is accused of having inappropriate contact with a former student.

Stanford, of Waxhaw, faces 16 felony charges, including four counts of indecent liberties, four counts of indecent liberties with a student, four counts of statutory sex offense and four counts of crimes against nature.

Deputies said the alleged offenses occurred between 2014 and 2015.

Sheriff’s detectives began the investigation earlier this month after a former student came forward to report the alleged contact with Stanford, deputies said.

Detectives said they believe that many of the encounters occurred on the school premises.