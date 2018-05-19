× Crews on scene of fire at apartment complex in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Crews are on the scene of an apartment fire in Winston-Salem on Saturday morning.

It happened at Salem Gardens Apartments at 1201 Terry Road, Winston-Salem police said on Twitter at about 7:15 a.m. Saturday.

An image posted to social media shows flames coming from the roof of a building and a fire truck and other vehicles at the scene.

There is no current word on a cause or any possible injuries.