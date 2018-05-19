× 1 woman dies, 2 juvenile passengers injured after minivan crashes and overturns on Interstate 85 in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – One woman died and two juvenile passengers were injured in a wreck on Interstate 85 northbound on Saturday morning, according to Greensboro police.

Kia Ann Jackson, 31, of Greensboro, died after being ejected from a minivan that went off the highway and overturned, according to police.

Police said Jackson was driving a 2004 Mazda MPV north on Interstate 85 near US 220 at about 10 a.m. and went off the road, hit a guardrail and crossed several lanes.

The minivan then hit an embankment and turned over, causing Jackson to be ejected, police said.

Two juvenile passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate. Anyone with any information can call Greensboro police at (336) 373-1000.