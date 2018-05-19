× 1 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – One woman was killed and another victim was injured after a shooting Friday night in Greensboro, according to Greensboro police.

Pamela Crumpton Hooks, 34, died from an apparent gunshot wound after being taken to the hospital, Greensboro police said in a press release.

Officers were called to a home at 716 Hidden Lake Court shortly after 9:30 p.m. Friday where both victims were found with apparent gunshot wounds.

The other victim is in critical condition and is still being treated, according to police, who have not released the second victim’s name.

Police are investigating the case as a homicide. Anyone with any information can call police at (336) 373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.