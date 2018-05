Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Have you ever heard of a hellbender? It's a large salamander that lives in the western part of North Carolina, but the unique species could be in trouble.

Zookeepers at the North Carolina Zoo have been studying hellbenders in the wild for the last ten years. They have noticed a population decline of 30 to 50 percent.

Now they are working to save the species in the wild and raise awareness about why these amphibians are so important.