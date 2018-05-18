‘Yanny versus Laurel’ debate started with teen’s homework assignment

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — By now, the entire internet has likely chosen between either “Yanny” or “Laurel,” but the debate actually started with a 15-year-old Georgia girl’s homework assignment, WAGA reports.

The recording of a bot that sounds clearly to be saying “Yanny” for some, and “Laurel” for others, was first posted on Instagram by Flowery Branch High School student Katie Hetzel. The recording then surfaced on Reddit before being posted on Twitter by user Cloe Feldman.

Hetzel said she looked up the word “Laurel” on vocabulary.com but ended up hearing “Yanny” when she clicked on the audio button. She then played the recording for other classmates and the craze spread from there.

“A few of us heard Yanny. A few of us heard Laurel. I thought I was going crazy,” she said.

Whether or not our ear canals or our brains are to blame, it’s clear that, with one word, a bot has once again flamed internet users’ tribal instincts.

