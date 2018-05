× Woman pulls gun on people guarding spot in Carowinds parking lot

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A woman pulled a gun on a group of people who were saving a space in a Carowinds parking lot last Friday, according to WSOC.

The woman pulled into the parking space but said the people guarding the spot began to beat on her vehicle, cracking the windshield.

That was when she pulled out the firearm.

No shots were fired and no arrests were made. Both sided agreed to not press charges.