Woman attacked by neighbor’s dog while mowing lawn in High Point still in hospital, dog put down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. – The dog that attacked a woman as she mowed a lawn in High Point has been put down.

Deirdre "Dee" Meadows is still in the hospital healing and her family says she is traumatized.

Friends say she is an inspiring woman who rescues animals and does nothing but give. Dee is an active community member and an avid animal lover.

Donna Lawrence, who works closely with Meadows, says she knows what she is fighting through.

A neighbor's pit bull attacked Lawrence back in 2008, and on her road to recovery, Lawrence created Susie's Hope, an animal rescue that Dee poured her heart into.

Loved ones called Meadows a trooper and say she is no stranger to life's trials.

"Dee is a fighter. She's one the strongest women I know. She has been through so much in her life and she doesn't give up easily. She's been at death's door many times and bounced back," Lawrence said.

The Dee family is asking for privacy, but are confident she will pull through.