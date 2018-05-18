× Winston-Salem doctor accused of reusing syringes and keeping human fat in closet is back at work

RALEIGH, N.C. — Dr. Anne Litton White can practice medicine again — at least in the very short term — after a Wake County Superior Court judge placed a temporary restraining order against the N.C. Medical Board decision to suspend her license, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

Judge Bryan Collins heard the TRO request from White’s attorney, Dan Blue Jr., in an emergency hearing Monday. Collins made his ruling Tuesday afternoon.

The order on the board’s summary suspension of White will be revisited at 10 a.m. May 21.

“The only thing the temporary restraining order changes is that the judge said the board can’t impose the suspension before due process is provided, the legal process plays out,” said Jean Brinkley, the board’s communications director.

A board hearing for White is scheduled to be held at 8 a.m. June 21 at the board’s offices in Raleigh.

