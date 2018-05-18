The perfect cup of tea for a royal wedding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you want to do the royal wedding properly, you need a proper cup of tea.

Nobody understands that better than Paul Burrell, though good tea was not something he was used to, growing up in Derbyshire, England.

"My father was a coal miner, my grandfather was a coal miner and my brothers became coal miners. I didn't want to become a coal miner," he says with conviction.

He found his way out of the life when his parents brought him to see the changing of the Yoeman Guard.

"I remember standing in front of the railings at Buckingham Palace and poking my head through the front of the railings and watching the changing of the guard and turning to my father and saying, 'You know, one day I'm going to work here,'" remembers Burrell.

That’s a brave statement for a coal miner’s son. But he worked for years to be good enough to be something like a Yoeman Guard when his mother had a choice to make.

"On that morning, two letters arrived. One from Cunard, the cruise line, offering you a job aboard the world's most famous ocean liner, the QE II, and the other from Buckingham Palace. Mother looked at the two letters and she said, 'You must never tell Burrell what I'm about to do.' She put the letter from Cunard on the coal fire and my mother and my brother watched my future at sea go up in smoke."

It worked out just fine … see how well – and get the recipe for the perfect cup of tea – in this edition of the Buckley Report.