Multiple students reportedly killed in Texas high school shooting, at least 1 suspected shooter in custody

SANTA FE, Texas -- Multiple students are dead after a shooting at Texas' Santa Fe High School, according to KHOU. The suspected shooter is in custody.
A gunman walked into an art class at Santa Fe High School Friday morning and began firing what looked like a shotgun, a witness told CNN affiliate KTRK.
Aerial video from the scene showed several police officers outside the school. Some were searching students and their backpacks.
Angelica Martinez, a 14-year-old student, told CNN she and her schoolmates were being evacuated at one point "like it's a fire drill."
"We were all standing (outside), but not even five minutes later, we started hearing gunshots," she said. "And then everybody starts running, but like the teachers are telling us to stay put, but we're all just running away."
Santa Fe is a city of about 13,000 people roughly 20 miles northwest of Galveston and 30 miles southeast of Houston.
The high school has about 1,400 students, according to GreatSchools.org.