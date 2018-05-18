Multiple students reportedly killed in Texas high school shooting, at least 1 suspected shooter in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTA FE, Texas -- Multiple students are dead after a shooting at Texas' Santa Fe High School, according to KHOU. The suspected shooter is in custody.

A gunman walked into an art class at Santa Fe High School Friday morning and began firing what looked like a shotgun, a witness told CNN affiliate KTRK.

Aerial video from the scene showed several police officers outside the school. Some were searching students and their backpacks.

Angelica Martinez, a 14-year-old student, told CNN she and her schoolmates were being evacuated at one point "like it's a fire drill."

"We were all standing (outside), but not even five minutes later, we started hearing gunshots," she said. "And then everybody starts running, but like the teachers are telling us to stay put, but we're all just running away."

Santa Fe is a city of about 13,000 people roughly 20 miles northwest of Galveston and 30 miles southeast of Houston.

The high school has about 1,400 students, according to GreatSchools.org.

We are assisting @SantaFeISD with a multiple-casualty incident at Santa Fe High School. This is no longer an active shooting situation and the injured are being treated. #hounews pic.twitter.com/m7Wuauk9jk — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) May 18, 2018

A parent describes what his son told him after witnesses say a shooting took place in an art class.

WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/lUUGfKCRsj pic.twitter.com/PJ1MsRXLco — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) May 18, 2018

Santa Fe High School on lockdown after a situation with an active shooter on campus. Witnesses say the shooting took place in an art class on campus between 7:30 and 7:45 a.m.

LIVE COVERAGE: https://t.co/lUUGfKCRsj pic.twitter.com/v28UIsMffX — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) May 18, 2018

Shooting incident reported at Santa Fe High School in Galveston County. We have @HCSOTexas units enroute to assist. Large police presence, please avoid the area. #hounews #lesm — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 18, 2018

Student at Santa Fe HS tells @TomKochABC13 she saw a gunman shoot a female student; then started "shooting everywhere." — Will Bradley (@bradley_WP) May 18, 2018

Radio traffic in Santa Fe Texas indicate law enforcement have a suspect in custody after reports of a school shooting. Bomb squads have been advised to search school. — Scott McGrew (@ScottMcGrew) May 18, 2018