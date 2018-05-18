Shooter reported at Texas high school

SANTA FE, Texas — A shooter has been reported at Texas’ Santa Fe High School, the school district there said. The district is on lockdown.

“This morning an incident occurred at the high school involving an active shooter. The district has initiated a lockdown. We will send out additional information as soon as it is available,” the school district posted on Facebook.

Police went to the school around 8 a.m. Friday, according to KTRK. Life flight has been called to the scene.

Santa Fe is a city of about 13,000 people roughly 30 miles southeast of Houston.

It’s unknown if anyone has been injured.

Santa Fe High School on lockdown after a situation with an active shooter on campus. Witnesses say the shooting took place in an art class on campus between 7:30 and 7:45 a.m.

LIVE COVERAGE: https://t.co/lUUGfKCRsj pic.twitter.com/v28UIsMffX — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) May 18, 2018

Shooting incident reported at Santa Fe High School in Galveston County. We have @HCSOTexas units enroute to assist. Large police presence, please avoid the area. #hounews #lesm — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 18, 2018

We’re currently in protect mode as a precaution because of reports of a shooting at Santa Fe HS. Doors are locked & personnel are stationed at outer doors to let people in and out. No students allowed outside of building. Field trips are postponed until we go off of protect mode. — Dickinson ISD (@DickinsonISD) May 18, 2018

Student at Santa Fe HS tells @TomKochABC13 she saw a gunman shoot a female student; then started "shooting everywhere." — Will Bradley (@bradley_WP) May 18, 2018

Radio traffic in Santa Fe Texas indicate law enforcement have a suspect in custody after reports of a school shooting. Bomb squads have been advised to search school. — Scott McGrew (@ScottMcGrew) May 18, 2018