Shooter reported at Texas high school

SANTA FE, Texas — A shooter has been reported at Texas’ Santa Fe High School, the school district there said. The district is on lockdown.
“This morning an incident occurred at the high school involving an active shooter. The district has initiated a lockdown. We will send out additional information as soon as it is available,” the school district posted on Facebook.
Police went to the school around 8 a.m. Friday, according to KTRK. Life flight has been called to the scene.
Santa Fe is a city of about 13,000 people roughly 30 miles southeast of Houston.
It’s unknown if anyone has been injured.
29.378013 -95.105762